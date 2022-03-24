International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD): EATLP-IBFD-IFA announce funding initiative for the Ukrainian tax law community affected by the war

AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a gesture of unity towards our Ukrainian tax colleagues affected by the war, EATLP, IBFD and IFA are offering individual grants of up to EUR 3,000 per month. The grants will fund research projects for up to 1 year, and applications should be submitted by 30 April 2022.



Supporting the Ukrainian academic community

The total amount of each grant will depend on the length of the research projects. Research projects will be conducted under the guidance of EATLP, IBFD and IFA on topics of European and/or international tax law (also related to future initiatives of the funding institutions) at either IBFD (Amsterdam) or a European University (including in Ukraine) indicated by the candidates prior to the conclusion of a dedicated agreement.

The research grants are open to tax colleagues (PhD students, postdoctoral researchers, professors of tax law and any other members of the tax community pursuing academic research, including practitioners, judges and tax officials) whose careers have been disrupted by the war in Ukraine.

Send us your funding proposal

Applications should be sent via email with a brief résumé, a motivational letteror eatlp@ibfd.org.

Alternatively please visit https://www.ibfd.org/news/eatlp-ibfd-ifa-funding-initiative-favour-ukrainian-tax-law-community-affected-war

The deadline for applications is 30 April 2022. If deemed appropriate, the funding institutions may also approve one or more grants prior to the deadline.

Call for additional support

We welcome support from other funding entities such as tax and law firms, companies, individuals, public organizations, international organizations, charities and funds. If you are interested in contributing towards this worthwhile joint initiative, please contact Yolanda Arbon: y.arbon@ibfd.orgor eatlp@ibfd.org

