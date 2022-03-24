Cresa Boston Welcomes Mitch Perez, Julia Ryan

Seasoned tenant advisors strengthen Cresa's life science expertise as real estate demand continues to flourish

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / The Boston office of Cresa, the world's largest tenant-only commercial real estate firm, is proud to announce that Mitch Perez and Julia Ryan have joined the Cresa life sciences team as vice presidents. Having worked with both innovative start-ups and large portfolio clients for many years, Mitch and Julia bring with them invaluable expertise and industry insights. Their collective skillsets will strengthen and expand Cresa's robust life science services and capabilities to meet the unrelenting demand across Greater Boston's scientific community.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mitch and Julia to the team," said Adam Subber, Managing Principal at Cresa Boston. "There's so much growth, change, and opportunity in the life science sector, and we're excited to add their expertise and perspective to our group. They're both passionate and driven, and we're confident that they'll help bring our success to the next level."

"From the start of our careers, Julia and I have shared a commitment to the life sciences community," said Mitch. "We're excited to leverage our experience, insights, and network to help Cresa expand its presence in Greater Boston's biotech ecosystem."

Mitch and Julia are joining Cresa from T3 Advisors, A Savills Company, where they were managing directors. For the last several years, they have worked closely together to develop holistic and innovative real estate solutions for life science organizations. Known for their top-quality service and commitment to their clients, Mitch and Julia will bring seasoned insights and market knowledge to Cresa's burgeoning life science practice.

"Mitch and I are both very excited about joining Cresa," said Julia. "There's a lot happening in real estate right now, especially as it relates to life sciences, and Cresa's team has the resources and talent to drive continued growth. We're eager to see what we can accomplish together."

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit cresa.com.

