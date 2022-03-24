Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION BOARD DECISION: LOUIS D'ALANÇON ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION BOARD DECISION: LOUIS D'ALANÇON ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

The Board of Directors of Rapala VMC Corporation has in its meeting held on March 24, 2022 elected Louis d'Alançon as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Helsinki, 24 March 2022

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Cederström Warchalowski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Rapala group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala's distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 294 million in 2021, employs some 1 800 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.

