Liberty Senior Living Announces Charleston Peninsula's First Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Community Open - Kempton of Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC, / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / The Kempton of Charleston was officially declared open by Mayor John Tecklenburg, Liberty Senior leadership and MUSC officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the community located at 194 Spring St. The Kempton of Charleston is the first community in downtown Charleston to provide a variety of healthcare accommodations including Assisted Living, Memory Support, Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

Will Purvis, President of Liberty Senior Living says, "We are excited to have a presence in downtown Charleston. We look forward to not only introducing a unique and beautiful community for residents to call home but also in forming strong bonds and relationships with those that live and work within downtown Charleston."

The Kempton of Charleston, in affiliation with MUSC, will offer cardiac rehabilitation specialties as well as physician services to residents in the community. The community consists of fifty (50) assisted living apartments, twenty-one (21) memory care apartments, and a physical rehabilitation unit for short-term rehabilitation if needed following a hospital stay.

"The Kempton of Charleston lives like a luxury hotel but was designed specifically for seniors. The community offers several upscale restaurants, a beauty salon, a theater and many outdoor spaces including multiple roof-top terraces and so much more." says, Executive Director, Lindsay French.

The new community will be managed by Liberty Senior Living, LLC, a division of Liberty Healthcare Management. Based in North Carolina and established in 1875, Liberty Healthcare Management is an experienced, family-owned company that has been assisting people to manage their healthcare and residential needs for over 145 years. Liberty Senior Living owns and manages a variety of senior living communities in the Southeast region of the United States.

For additional information about Liberty Senior Living contact Dean Dellaria, Corporate Director of Marketing and Sales, Liberty Senior Living, 910-726-0868 or visit libertyseniorliving.com

