BridgeTower Capital, an innovator in connecting blockchain markets globally, announced a partnership with Artemundi, a leading global art fund, to release a series of NFTs featuring the work of acclaimed Spanish artist Francisco Goya. The announcement was made at the Avalanche Summit this week in Barcelona, where all live attendees received the NFT of Goya's Caprice No. 6 titled, "No One Knows Each Other."

"Francisco Goya is frequently recognized for his ability to portray the human condition and we believe this series of NFTs are a unique opportunity to bring the work of this Spanish Master to an entirely new audience for appreciation," said Artemundi Chief Executive Officer Javier Lumbreras. "Goya's work transcends time. This piece Caprice No. 6 shines light on our ability to effectively connect with each other. This has never been more relevant today and is at the core of our society within the expanding Metaverse."

Caprice No. 6 is the first of a series of Goya NFTs that will be released over the next year and will be selected from 80 Caprices owned by Artemundi. Each will include an introduction about Goya, a description and translation title for all countries and a short, formal description of the symbolism of the piece. The NFTs will reside in the BridgeTower Permissioned Market, that investors can enter by creating a Securitize iD for a seamless KYC process that can be carried out in minutes. Securitize is a global leader in compliant issuance of digital assets and securities.

"It is an honor for BridgeTower to participate in this partnership with Artemundi celebrating the work of Francisco Goya," said BridgeTower CEO Cory Pugh. "The BridgeTower Permissioned Market is a perfect place for these NFTs to reside and to create through smart contracts within the Market the proper asset ownership and authority for the investor."

One of the most important elements of the Goya NFT collection will be the opportunities created for new and deeper interactions with a community of appreciation for Goya's work. Discussion Forums will be built to discuss 21st Century interpretation of the Caprices, discussion of artistic expression, language, qualitative and subjective value of the Caprice. Additionally, a "how to see and appreciate your Goya Caprice" will be excerpted from the book The Art of Collecting Art, written by Javier Lumbreras.

The 21st Century relevance of the Goya masterpieces offer compelling themes that could be taken from today's headlines. In addition to the Metaverse, upcoming Goya NFTs will feature themes including gender inequality, demagogue/fake news, freedom and the events in Ukraine.

"NFTs are just an incredible opportunity to participate in art in the 21st century," continued Lumbreras. "It truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we're thrilled to be a part of this partnership between Artemundi and BridgeTower Capital."

BridgeTower Capital has developed a global platform to uniquely bring products to its own permissioned markets to seamlessly enable an institutional gateway to staking, DeFi, NFT and Web 3.0 entities. BridgeTower operates more than 5,000 of its own staking nodes and owns servers utilizing 100 percent renewable energy. Significant portions of returns from these products are reinvested to continually grow BridgeTower's infrastructure and assets. BridgeTower is a global company based in Singapore with operating entities in Switzerland and the United States allowing it to compliantly address many of the most important jurisdictions in the global economy.

Learn more at http://www.bridgetowercapital.com.

Artemundi was born out of a rebellious idea and a principled objective: to help their clients build and diversify their art investments without the excessive fees associated with traditional brick-and-mortar art companies while adhering to transparent business practices. Since its foundation in 1989, Artemundi has evolved into an industry-leading art investment company with thousands of successful transactions and over a billion dollars managed in art.

Learn more at https://artemundi.com/.

