The "Online Recruitment Sites in the UK Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.
Online recruitment sites charge employers to list job roles. These firms also store candidate profiles to match employers with employees. Companies in this industry are not involved in the recruitment of personnel for client firms.
Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products Services
- Major Markets
- Globalisation Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Barriers to Entry
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON GLOSSARY
Companies Mentioned
- Totaljobs Group Ltd
- Recruit Holdings Co Ltd
- CV-Library Ltd
- LinkedIn Technology UK Ltd
- Reed Online Ltd
