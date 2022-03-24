The "UK Continent Passenger Profiles" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This definitive quarterly report highlights differences between Eurostar, Eurotunnel, Short Sea, North Sea, Western Channel and Air passengers between the UK and the Continent. Passenger Profiles is a report of 41 pages and provides unique information for marketing and strategic planners.

The report is produced on a quarterly basis with trends for a time series of previous quarters in clearly laid-out tables and illustrative charts. It contains full data on market shares by mode of transport (highlighting for instance the rapid share gains of airlines) as well as profiles by age, gender, residence, purpose of visit, length of stay, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Traffic Overview

2. Sector Share Visits

3. Number Of Visits By Mode

4. Gender Of Passengers

5. Purpose Of Visit Of Passengers

6. Share Of Holiday Independent Of Passengers

7. Residence Of Overseas Passengers

8. French Residents Visits By Mode

9. Residence Of UK Passengers

10. London Residents Visits

11. Average Length Of Stay Of Passengers

12. Vehicle Type Of Passengers

13. Package Holiday Visits By Air

14. Destination Of UK Passengers

15. UK Passengers To France By Mode

16. Samples Sizes

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/knduo2.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220324005817/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900