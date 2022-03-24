Eco-responsible concrete mixing plant 4.0 to develop concrete formulations using Hoffmann Green clinker-free cement

Internalizing of R&D trials for future technologies to increase autonomy, independence and speed

A €1.5 million investment financed via its own funds

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the launch of the construction of its R&D concrete mixing plant on the Bournezeau site.

Six months after the commercial launch of H-IONA, the European market's most decarbonized cement, Hoffmann Green Cement is continuing to develop its R&D policy with the construction of a concrete mixing plant that will enable the Company to undertake in-house trials of its future technologies and the development of certain specific concrete formulations for its clients.

With an estimated investment of €1.5 million, this plant will be financed by the funds raised through the capital increase carried out in November 2021. With solar panels and ultra-modern water processing systems, this plant 4.0 combines modernity and eco-responsibility just like all of the Company's facilities. The new plant is expected to become operational in July.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, commented: "The construction of this concrete mixing plant is perfectly in line with our R&D strategy and aims to establish our leadership position in the production of clinker-free cement. Designed and built to respect our environment, this ultra-modern plant will notably allow our R&D team to carry out a large number of trials on the Bournezeau site in order to develop concrete formulations for certain clients of ours. Its construction is being financed by our recent capital increase. We would therefore like to use this launch as an opportunity to thank all our shareholders who are accompanying us on this disruptive industrial journey to make the construction sector more environmentally responsible

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

