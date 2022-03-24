Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 24.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Das ist er! Der Turnaround, der sich gewaschen hat…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ7X ISIN: US98923T1043 Ticker-Symbol: 34Z 
Frankfurt
24.03.22
09:16 Uhr
5,300 Euro
+0,100
+1,92 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZEDGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZEDGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,05019:09
ACCESSWIRE
24.03.2022 | 18:44
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Participate in 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 44 million users, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO will be participating in a Fireside Chat with Maxim Analyst Allen Klee.

Event: Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference
Panel: Track 3
Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Register to watch the panel here: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About Zedge

Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 44 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Contact:
Brian Siegel
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694574/Zedge-To-Participate-in-2022-Virtual-Growth-Conference-Presented-by-Maxim-Group-LLC-and-hosted-by-M-Vest

ZEDGE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.