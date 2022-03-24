Zedge, Inc.: Zedge To Participate in 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a global app publisher with a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands serving 44 million users, today announced that Jonathan Reich, CEO will be participating in a Fireside Chat with Maxim Analyst Allen Klee.

Event: Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

Panel: Track 3

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST

Register to watch the panel here: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

About Zedge

Zedge owns a portfolio of leading digital consumer brands that serve 44 million monthly active users across the globe. Our portfolio consists of Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, the leading mobile app used for mobile phone personalization, social content, and fandom art; Zedge Premium, a marketplace for artists, celebrities, and emerging creators to market their digital content, to Zedge's users; Emojipedia, the leading source of all things emoji; and Shortz, a mobile entertainment app in beta, focused on short-form storytelling. Zedge monetizes its content through ad-supported offerings, tokens, and subscriptions. For more information, visit https://www.zedge.net

Contact:

Brian Siegel

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

ir@zedge.net

SOURCE: Zedge, Inc.

