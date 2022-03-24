Valley Forge Military Academy and College: Valley Forge Military College to Offer Dual Credit to High School Students In Collaboration with with Citizens High School

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Valley Forge Military College (VFMC) has entered into a partnership with Citizens High School (CHS) to provide innovative and affordable online dual-credit courses to students across the United States and abroad. Citizens High School is a private online high school.

Through the partnership, VFMC administration and faculty will customize a catalog of mastery-based, online general education courses for those enrolled in CHS. Working collaboratively, the two institutions will assure CHS content aligns with the VFMC's high academic standards.

"The agreement enables students across the country to access affordable dual credit and experience VFMC's commitment to excellence in education," said Robert F. Smith, Ph.D, MEd, provost of Valley Forge Military College. "VFMC has long provided growth opportunities for enterprising students and the partnership is a strong path for students to complete their class work while advancing college credit."

The partnership enables both VFMC and CHS to provide online learning experiences consistent with each institution's focus to help students acquire the knowledge, skills, and understanding they need to thrive in the 21st century. Students taking advantage of this partnership can transfer credits earned to either their local school or the college they plan to attend in the future.

Andrew Herd, the Chief Operations Officer at CHS said, "During its long and proud history, VFMC has educated many notable leaders of society including senior military leaders, politicians, heads of state, captains of industry, writers, engineers, and athletes. We have every confidence our students will achieve equally notable status."

Alumni include General Norman Schwarzkopf, H.R. McMaster (26th United States National Security Advisor), J. D. Salinger (author of Catcher in the Rye), King Simeon II of Bulgaria, Prince Hermann Friedrich of Leiningen (businessman), to name a few.

"This partnership will open doors, increase access, and help build academic and professional bridges to success for our students," said Dr. Jennifer Blalock, Chief Academic Officer for Citizens High School. "Accelerating access to post-secondary education for online students is imperative and this partnership makes that happen."

ABOUT VALLEY FORGE MILITARY COLLEGE

Founded in 1928, Valley Forge Military Academy and College (https://www.vfmac.edu/) is a private not-for-profit institution in Wayne, Pennsylvania. The Academy is a college preparatory school for students grades 7-12. The College is a two-year institution open to both men and women, and offers ten unique degree programs: Business Administration, Computer Science, Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity, Engineering and Physical Sciences, Health Science, History, Humanities, Political Science, and Security Studies.

ABOUT Citizens High School EDUCATION

Citizens High School is a private for-profit online high school and one of the oldest actively accredited distance education high schools in the United States. The school is regionally accredited by the Middle States Association and is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Council. Citizens High School has provided thousands of students with learning and career pathways, leading them to social and economic stability.

