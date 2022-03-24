AIR MILES collectors can now earn Miles at every ChargerQuest EV charging station across the country

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2022) - ChargerQuest is proud to announce that AIR MILES collectors now have the ability to earn AIR MILES Reward Miles when charging their vehicle at any of ChargerQuest's EV charging hubs across the country. At a time when Canadians are looking for cost saving alternatives, ChargerQuest is thrilled to make the next trip to one of their EV charging stations more rewarding.

To take advantage of this one-of-a-kind opportunity to earn Miles, collectors can simply charge their electric vehicles at one of ChargerQuest's EV charging stations and pay through the ChargerQuest app. Collectors will earn Miles at a rate of 1 Mile for every $20 spent through the ChargerQuest app.

"ChargerQuest continues to offer the very best rewards to its customers while using Canada's Electric Vehicle Charging Network - making the journey the most special part of the EV experience," says ChargerQuest President and CEO, Christopher Misch. "Soon, all EV owners can get Miles by visiting ChargerQuest locations," added Misch.





ChargerQuest FAST EV Charging Station



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8524/118005_fastchargerchargerquest1.jpg

Collectors can learn more about how to earn Miles at ChargerQuest locations by visiting:

https://chargerquest.com/air-miles/

About ChargerQuest

ChargerQuest is Canada's electric vehicle charging network. CQ owns and operates the most innovative smart electric vehicle charging stations - located on our host partner properties. We support local Canadian business and EV drivers alike by creating EV charging hubs for businesses, municipalities and high-traffic destinations. Through strategic partnerships and innovative revenue generating programs, ChargerQuest is uniquely positioned to establish Canada's most comprehensive EV charging network.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christopher Misch, CEO

chris@chargerquest.com

