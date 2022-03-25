Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil plc's annual report for 2021 has been published

Scanfil plc Stock exchange release 25 March 2022 at 8.00 a.m. EET



Scanfil plc's annual report for 2021 has been published



Scanfil plc has today published its Annual Report for 2021. The Annual Report includes Sustainability Report, Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, Auditor's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report.



The Financial Statements have been published under the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as XHTML file. The primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Scanfil's ESEF Financial Statements.

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

