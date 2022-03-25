DJ SBAB Bank AB (publ): SBAB's Annual Report 2021 published

Press release 2022-03-25

SBAB's Annual Report 2021 published

SBAB Bank AB (publ) (SBAB) has today published the following information on its website:

-- Annual Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report)

-- Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations)

-- Green Bond Impact Report 2021

All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir.

Enclosures: Annual Report 2021, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) & Green Bond Impact Report 2021.

For further information, please contact: Douglas Norström, Head of Press, SBAB Telephone: +46 730 27 19 65 Email: douglas.norstrom@sbab.se

