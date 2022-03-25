Anzeige
Freitag, 25.03.2022
Dow Jones News
SBAB Bank AB (publ): SBAB's Annual Report 2021 published

DJ SBAB Bank AB (publ): SBAB's Annual Report 2021 published

Press release 2022-03-25

SBAB's Annual Report 2021 published

SBAB Bank AB (publ) (SBAB) has today published the following information on its website:

-- Annual Report 2021 (including Sustainability Report)

-- Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations)

-- Green Bond Impact Report 2021

All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir.

Enclosures: Annual Report 2021, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2021 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) & Green Bond Impact Report 2021.

For further information, please contact: Douglas Norström, Head of Press, SBAB Telephone: +46 730 27 19 65 Email: douglas.norstrom@sbab.se

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: SBAB Annual Report 2021 File: SBAB Green Bond Impact Report 2021 File: SBAB Capital Adequacy And Risk Management 2021 

Language:   English 
Company:   SBAB Bank AB (publ) 
       Box 4209 
       171 04 Solna 
       Sweden 
Phone:    08- 614 43 00 
E-mail:    erik.wennergren@sbab.se 
Internet:   www.sbab.se 
ISIN:     DK0030034343 
EQS News ID: 1311475

SBAB Bank AB (publ) / Annual Report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1311475 2022-03-25

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1311475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
