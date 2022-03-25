

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group PLC (SMIN.L) reported that its first half underlying operating profit from continuing operations increased 11.1% to 189 million pounds, while underlying operating profit margin was up 110bp to 15.9% from prior year. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations was 30.6 pence compared to 25.9 pence. Organic revenue growth was 3.4%, for the period. Looking forward, the Group maintained its full year guidance of 3% organic revenue growth.



First half pretax profit was 160 million pounds compared to 84 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 29.1 pence from 5.3 pence.



For the six months ended 31 January 2022, revenue increased to 1.19 billion pounds from 1.15 billion pounds, last year.



The Board recommended an interim dividend of 12.3 pence, a year-on-year increase of 5%. The interim dividend will be paid on 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 8 April 2022.







