Freitag, 25.03.2022
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
Frankfurt
24.03.22
15:33 Uhr
5,160 Euro
+0,150
+2,99 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2022 | 10:05
61 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Karo Pharma AB (139/22)

With effect from March 28, 2022, the subscription rights in Karo Pharma AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 06, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   KARO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017767148              
Order book ID:  253287                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from March 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Karo Pharma AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including April 26, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   KARO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017767155              
Order book ID:  253288                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
