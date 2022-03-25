Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Karo Pharma AB (139/22)

With effect from March 28, 2022, the subscription rights in Karo Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 06, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: KARO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767148 Order book ID: 253287 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Karo Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 26, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: KARO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767155 Order book ID: 253288 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB