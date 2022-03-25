- (PLX AI) - Getinge shares were up 4.3% after analysts at Carnegie and SEB reiterated buy recommendations on the stock.
- • Getinge has healthy underlying growth, with EBITA margins likely double those of 2019, Carnegie said
- • The company's valuation is attractive, the analysts said, reiterating buy with a price target of SEK 450
- • Getinge has good visibility on organic growth and a highly reasonable valuation, SEB said, reiterating buy and boosting the price target to SEK 440 from SEK 435
- • The company has a proven ability to mitigate logistics and supply-chain challenges, and remains a strong pick in turbulent times: SEB
