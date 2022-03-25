The "Construction in Bulgaria Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H2 2021)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prior to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Bulgarian construction industry expanded by 3.6% in 2019 in real terms, and an annual average of 3.2% over 2017-2019. However, the industry was affected by the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent containment measures, particularly in the second half of 2020.

The industry contracted sharply in Q1 2021, with value add falling by 12.6% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2021, according to the National Statistical Institute (NSI); this was preceded by year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 1.7% in Q4, 0.7% in Q3 and a contraction of 7.4% in Q2 2020.

However, despite the weak start in the first quarter of the year, the construction industry is forecasted to recover in 2021, with growth of 1.2%. The government is aiming to increase its spending on the overall infrastructure sector, including in the energy and utilities sector, in order to stimulate the economy.

The government's target to increase the installed capacity for renewable generation in line with the EU's target of 32% by 2030 will facilitate investments in that sector, while the EU's investment on the country's railway infrastructure, during the period 2021-2027, will support the infrastructure sector's output in the coming years.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 4.1% between 2022-2025. The industry's output will be supported by investments in the infrastructure construction sector. In July 2020, the European Union (EU) announced an economic recovery package worth BGN59 billion (US$33.2 billion) for Bulgaria under the bloc's long-term budget for the period of 2021-2027.

The country will also receive BGN19.7 billion (US$11.9 billion) under the EU's cohesion policy 2021-2027.

the publisher's Construction in Bulgaria Key Trends and Opportunities to 2025 (H2 2021) report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Bulgarian construction industry, including:

The Bulgarian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Bulgarian construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Bulgaria. It provides:

Historical (2016-2020) and forecast (2021-2025) valuations of the construction industry in Bulgaria, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbx4jh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005231/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900