25.03.2022
On AS Longo Group bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on March 25, 2022 decided to admit for trading AS Longo Group bonds
on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 31, 2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AS Longo Group                  
Issuer's short name      LONGO                      
Securities ISIN code      LV0000860062                   
Securities maturity date    30.11.2024                    
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000                    
Number of securities      3 000                      
Issue value          3 000 000                    
Fixed annual coupon rate    6%                        
Coupon payments        Once a month on the last Business Day of the   
                month                      
Orderbook short name      LONGO060024FA                  



AS Longo Group Company Description, Terms of the Notes Issue and Financial
reports in Latvian are available in the announcement here. 

The Certified Adviser of AS Longo Group is Signet Bank AS until March 31, 2022.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
