On AS Longo Group bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on March 25, 2022 decided to admit for trading AS Longo Group bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 31, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS Longo Group Issuer's short name LONGO Securities ISIN code LV0000860062 Securities maturity date 30.11.2024 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of securities 3 000 Issue value 3 000 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 6% Coupon payments Once a month on the last Business Day of the month Orderbook short name LONGO060024FA AS Longo Group Company Description, Terms of the Notes Issue and Financial reports in Latvian are available in the announcement here. The Certified Adviser of AS Longo Group is Signet Bank AS until March 31, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.