Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Coala-life Group AB (140/22)

With effect from March 28, 2022, the subscription rights in Coala-life Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 06, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: COALA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767353 Order book ID: 253307 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 28, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Coala-life Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including April 13, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: COALA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017767361 Order book ID: 253308 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB