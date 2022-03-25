According to new statistics from the Spanish grid operator, around 3.3GW of new PV systems were deployed in the country last year.From pv magazine Spain Spain added around 3.3GW of new PV capacity in 2021, according to provisional figures released by the country's grid operator, Red Eléctrica de España (REE). This result compares to around 3.4GW in 2020 and 4.2GW in 2019. Over the past year, the installed power of PV technology has increased by almost 30% (28.8%), adding more than 3,300MW to the national generation park, which has allowed its electricity production to experience an increase of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...