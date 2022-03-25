ProcureNet Sends 10,000 Thermal Blankets to Support Ukraine Relief Efforts Through Doctors Without Borders in Ukraine; Medriva Launches ONEBILLIONSTRONG Campaign

HONG KONG, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcureNet's Humanitarian Aid division announced significant commitments to provide urgent support to Ukraine citizens impacted by the conflict.

ProcureNets Humanitarian Aid division is honored to be providing its support to Doctors without Borders. The Company is providing 10,000 thermal blankets to Doctors Without Borders to support their relief efforts to thousands of families fleeing spiraling violence as Ukraine still fights one of its coldest winters.

"We have been moved and inspired by the courage of Ukrainian families, and we are proud to be offering our support in their time of need through our Emergency Humanitarian Response Center," said Chahal.

The Humanitarian Aid Division shares the same core values as shown in Medriva's onebillionstrongviral campaign, which has aided over 1 billion vaccinations through the supply of vaccine consumables such as WHO-approved auto-disabled syringes.

"We are honored to support Doctors Without Borders and look forward to collaborating with them further as they work to deliver relief to displaced citizens and their families who have had to flee their homes. ProcureNet's initial support of supplies will be the start of many to come as we look to allocate more resources to Ukraine," said ProcureNet chief executive and founder Gurbaksh Chahal.

Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has been stepping up its humanitarian response to the deepening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and neighboring countries, where more than 3 million refugees have fled.

MSF has a longstanding presence in Ukraine, including in regions of eastern Ukraine that have been affected by armed conflict since 2014. They currently have teams in Ukraine, Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, Russia, and Belarus.

As an independent and impartial organization, MSF is committed to providing medical humanitarian assistance to people affected by the war, no matter who they are or where they are. Since the fighting spread across the country, their teams have been working around the clock to respond to urgent medical humanitarian needs and racing to get the proper medical supplies to the right places.

ProcureNet has been at the forefront of providing medical relief and protective equipment globally to governments and NGOs during various disaster relief efforts, working with national governments and international organizations such as WHO, UNICEF and PAHO.

As a leading global leader of pharmaceutical materials and vaccines consumables, ProcureNet connects government authorities, international organizations and large businesses to a vast network of pre-approved on-demand manufacturers that produce the world's most sought-after commodities at rapid speed and tremendous scale.

ProcureNet's Humanitarian Aid division delivers emergency medicine, protective supplies, medical devices, and protective wear as aid to developing nations, NGOs, and partners worldwide. To learn more information please visit: procure-net.com/humanitarianaid

Press Contact:

Euan Humphreys: euan.humphreys@procure-net.com

Related Images











Image 1: ProcureNet Cargo





ProcureNet Thermal Blankets being delivered to Ukraine









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment