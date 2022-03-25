Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X To List on Lima Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to list its common shares for trading on the Lima Stock Exchange ("BVL"). Kallpa Securities, an authorized and regulated securities broker in Peru, is acting as Silver X's sponsoring broker.

Jose M. Garcia, CEO of Silver X stated, "We are excited to be listing Silver X on the Lima Stock Exchange and to give regional investors easier access to invest in the future of the Company. Silver X believes in the future of Peru and our flagship Nueva Recuperada project will make Silver X the only junior silver producer listed on the BVL".

The BVL is also a participant of the Mercado Integrado Latinoamericano ("MILA"). Through MILA, the BVL is increasingly integrated with the regional equity markets in Colombia, Chile and Mexico. Additional information about the BVL can be found at www.bvl.com.pe.

Resignation of Director

The Company also wishes to announce that Mr. Nick Rowley has completed his tenure as Titan Mineral's (ASX:TTM) nominee on the board of Silver X. Titan Minerals had a right to appoint a director as per their agreement with Silver X's predecessor company Oro X Mining Corp. The Board of Silver X wishes to thank Mr. Rowley for his service.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

