Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holdings in shares and voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 24 March 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total shares and voting rights. The disclosure obligation also arose due to total voting rights owned directly or indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc going above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07% shares



5.03% voting rights 0.02% shares



0.02% voting rights 5.10% shares



5.05%voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.99% shares



Below 5% voting rights 0.02% shares



Below 5% voting rights 5.02% shares



Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 28,186,286 shares



28,186,286 voting rights 5.07% shares



5.03% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 28,186,286 shares



28,186,286 voting rights 5.07% shares



5.03% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 45,979 shares



45,979 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 89,941 shares



89,941 voting rights 0.01% shares

0.01% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 1,462 shares



1,462 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 137,382 shares



137,382 voting rights 0.02% shares



0.02% voting rights

