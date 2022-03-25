Anzeige
25.03.2022 | 14:44
Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Share Issuance

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) announces that it has issued 100,000 shares to each of four non-executive directors and to corporate officers, in compensation for services, for a total of 600,000 shares. All shares were issued at a stated price of $0.065 each. The shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemption contained in NI 45-106 s. 2.24 and are not subject to any restrictive hold period.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies is a provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

For more information, please contact:

Gary Van Nest, co-CEO gary@sinaltainvestments.com
Lorne MacFarlance, CFO lornemac@eastlink.ca; 902-496-7594

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694673/Aquarius-Surgical-Technologies-Announces-Share-Issuance

