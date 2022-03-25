The ceiling price for PV was the lowest among the four renewable energy technologies eligible to compete in the procurement exercise.The Philippines' Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has published the ceiling prices for its upcoming 2GW auction for large-scale renewables. The cap price for PV technology was set at PHP3.628 ($0.069)/kWh, while that for wind power was assigned a ceiling rate of PHP5.2887. Furthermore, the authority said that the offered price for biomass and run-of-river hydro projects must not exceed PHP5.548 and PHP5.8705/kWh, respectively. In a specific document, the ERC explained ...

