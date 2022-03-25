The "Food Stabilizers (Blends Systems) Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period.

Texturizing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stabilizing segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market. Stabilizing ingredients help in reducing water migration, control moisture, improve the mouth feel, offer enhanced mouth feel; improve shelf life of foods and beverages; prevent separation of oil, improve viscosity, prevent ice-crystal development as well as give stability.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $627.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $398.1 Million by 2026

The Food Stabilizers (Blends and Systems) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$627.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.34% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$398.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$417 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies dominate market growth due to the high demand for packaged and convenience foods and the growing awareness about healthy foods among people. The well-established food processing industries and the presence of numerous large-scale food companies in the US remain a major driving force for the food stabilizers market.

