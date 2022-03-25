Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2022
103 Leser
Risk Management: Risk Management 11/22: Changes to eligible collateral

Notification of changes to: Collateral Parameter Value List

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has updated the equity haircuts and concentration
limits. See attached file. 


The changes will come into force 2022-04-01


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing
Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1054468
