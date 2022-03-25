Developed by Hungarian manufacturer Terràn, the Generon solar tile is based on concrete support and weighs is in at 5.7kg.Hungarian start-up Terràn has launched a solar tile with a power output of 15 W or 167 W per m². "The tiles are based on concrete supports and are produced at our manufacturing facility in Pècs, Hungary," a company's spokesperson told pv magazine. The panel features an open-circuit voltage of 2.31V, and a short-circuit current of 6.52A. Called Generon, the new product measures 330x420mm, weighs 5.7kg, and has a tiling width of 300 mm. It is fabricated with 158.75mm monocrystalline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...