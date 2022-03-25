DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021 25-March-2022 / 18:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021

Wickes Group plc ("Wickes" or "the Group") released its preliminary results announcement of annual results for the financial year ended 1 January 2022 ('Final Results announcement') on 25 March 2022. The Group's Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Group's website. The direct link to download the Annual Report and Accounts is https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/ results-reports-and-presentations/.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available in unedited full text at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Category Code: ACS TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 151708 EQS News ID: 1312611 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT)