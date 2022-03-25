Anzeige
Freitag, 25.03.2022

WKN: A3CUC1 ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Ticker-Symbol: 0FD 
Stuttgart
25.03.22
14:24 Uhr
2,180 Euro
+0,140
+6,86 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
25.03.2022 | 19:40
WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021

DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021 25-March-2022 / 18:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group PLC

(the 'Company')

Publication of the Annual Report & Accounts 2021

Wickes Group plc ("Wickes" or "the Group") released its preliminary results announcement of annual results for the financial year ended 1 January 2022 ('Final Results announcement') on 25 March 2022. The Group's Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view or download in a pdf format from the Group's website. The direct link to download the Annual Report and Accounts is https://www.wickesplc.co.uk/investors/investors-overview/ results-reports-and-presentations/.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts has been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available in unedited full text at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Marianne Millard

Assistant Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  151708 
EQS News ID:  1312611 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312611&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 14:08 ET (18:08 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
