AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "bb" (Fair) from "bb+" (Fair) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) of Ingosstrakh Insurance Company PJSC (Ingosstrakh) (Russia). At the same time, AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status on these Credit Ratings (ratings). Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings for commercial reasons that include, but are not limited to, the sanctions recently imposed by the European Union that will ban the provision of ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia.

The final ratings reflect Ingosstrakh's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The Long-Term ICR downgrade reflects deterioration in the company's balance sheet strength due to further increases in geopolitical, economic and financial system risks in Russia, which is negatively affecting the valuation, liquidity and credit quality of Ingosstrakh's investment portfolio. The Long-Term ICR downgrade also factors in the company's reduced access to international reinsurance capacity and the risk of elevated claim costs caused by the depreciation of the Russian rouble and the associated inflationary pressures.

The ratings are under review with negative implications due to the potential for further deterioration in economic and financial system conditions in Russia and for this to have an adverse impact on the credit profile of Ingosstrakh.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005493/en/

Contacts:

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Jim Peavy

Director, Communications

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com