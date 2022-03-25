AM Best has maintained the under review with negative implications status for the Financial Strength Rating of B- (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bb-" (Fair) of Russian Reinsurance Company JSC (Russian Re) (Russia). Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these Credit Ratings (ratings) for commercial reasons that include, but are not limited to, the sanctions recently imposed by the European Union that will ban the provision of ratings to legal persons, entities or bodies established in Russia.

The maintaining of the under review with negative implications status takes into consideration Russian Re's exposure to heightened geopolitical, economic and financial system risks in Russia. AM Best also notes the potential impact of inflation on the adequacy of reserves, liquidity constraints and the disruption to Russian Re's long-standing relationships with foreign retrocessionaires stemming from sanctions imposed on Russia and recent Russian legislation.

The ratings also are under review with negative implications due to the potential for further deterioration in economic and financial system conditions in Russia and for this to have an adverse impact on the credit profile of Russian Re.

