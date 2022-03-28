Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
KAUF-ALARM: Analysten sehen über 100% Kurspotential! Bis zum Allzeit-Hoch sind sogar bis zu 390% drin!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J16A ISIN: PLVOXEL00014 Ticker-Symbol: 0NX 
Frankfurt
25.03.22
08:03 Uhr
8,000 Euro
-0,040
-0,50 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VOXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOXEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VOXEL
VOXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VOXEL SA8,000-0,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.