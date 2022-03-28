Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities
Keynote Speakers/Panelists
Peter Marrone, Yamana Gold; Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors; Douglas B. Silver;
Kelsey Gunderson, Laurentian Bank Securities; Egizio Bianchini, Stifel GMP;
Daniella Dimitrov, IAMGOLD; Matt Gordon, Crux Investor; Michel Brutti, Clear Skies Invest;
Angelina Mehta, Azimut Exploration
Participating Companies to Date
|Amex Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AMX
|First Mining Gold Corp.
TSX: FF
|O3 Mining Inc.
TSX-V: OIII
|Superior Gold Inc.
TSX-V: SGI
|Anaconda Mining Inc.
TSX: ANX
|Giyani Metals Corp.
TSX-V: EMM
|Orford Mining Corporation*
TSX-V: ORM
|Treasury Metals Inc.
TSX: TML
|Auteco Minerals Limited
ASX: AUT
|Gold Royalty Corp.
NYSE: GROY
|Osisko Development Corp.
TSX: ODV
|Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM
|IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG
|Palladium One Mining Inc.
TSX-V: PDM
|Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
TSX-V: VSR
|Canada Nickel Company Inc.
TSX-V: CNC
|Jaguar Mining Inc.
TSX: JAG
|Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
TSX-V: RDS
|Vision Lithium Inc.
TSX-V: VLI
|Chakana Copper Corp.*
TSX-V: PERU
|Labrador Uranium Inc.
CSE: LUR
|Reyna Gold Corp.
TSX-V: REYG
|Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
TSX: WM
|Consolidated Uranium Inc.
TSX-V: CUR
|Major Precious Metals Corp.
NEO: SIZE
|Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
TSX-V: RDG
|Warrior Gold Inc.*
TSX-V: WAR
|Doré Copper Mining Corp.
TSX-V: DCMC
|Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX-V: MGM
|Sigma Lithium Corporation
TSX-V: SGML
|Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX: WDO
|EMX Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMX
|McEwen Mining Inc.
TSX: MUX
|Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
Private
|Willeson Metals Corp.*
Private
|Equinox Gold Corp.
TSX: EQX
|Nighthawk Gold Corp.
TSX: NHK
|Stratabound Minerals Corp*
TSX-V: SB
|Yamana Gold Inc.
TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY
|Euro Manganese Inc.
TSX-V: EMN
|*Tier II - non presenting
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Inc. ("VID") are pleased to provide an update on THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference to be held on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada.
THE Event will showcase the best of Canadian mining to a global audience and will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders including:
- The Importance of Canada to Global Mining - Doug Silver
- Gold Mining and Crypto Mining - Frank Holmes
- Beyond Compliance: Transformational ESG - Panel Presentation
- Trends in Energy Metals: Capital Cost & Reallocation; Decarbonization; Developing the North - Panel Presentation
- Other topics, including talks from Peter Marrone and Kelsey Gunderson, to be announced
Our excellent line up of confirmed presenting companies continues to grow daily with THE Event well on its way to becoming a sold-out investment Conference. Details regarding THE Event can be found on https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/ including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda. Regular updates on THE Event will be shared in the coming weeks.
THE Mining Investment Event of the North Format
|Sunday, June 19
11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|- Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining Inc.
|Monday, June 20
7:30 am - 5:00 pm
|- Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
- The Fairmont Château Frontenac -Cocktails Sponsored by Laurentian Bank
-Stifel After Dark Event at the SAM Lounge 9:00 pm
|Tuesday, June 21
8:30 am - 5:00 pm
|- Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
-Farewell Cocktails sponsored by IR.INC & VID
|Note: Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors are being booked through MeetMax. A preliminary agenda is available on the website at www.vidconferences.com
To find out more about THE Mining Investment Event of the North, please see the recent Crux Investor Interview with Matt Gordon here: https://youtu.be/SUZRejVXyxM.
Companies interested in presenting opportunities should contact Nancy Larned, VP Conferences directly.
Joanne Jobin,
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID
jjobin@irinc.ca
Nancy Larned
Vice President, Conferences
VID Media Inc.
nlarned@vidconferences.com
About The Event Series Conferences
THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/.
