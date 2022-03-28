Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities

Gold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMP

Silver Sponsors - PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.

Bronze Sponsors - CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones, Lavery

Keynote Speakers/Panelists

Peter Marrone, Yamana Gold; Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors; Douglas B. Silver;

Kelsey Gunderson, Laurentian Bank Securities; Egizio Bianchini, Stifel GMP;

Daniella Dimitrov, IAMGOLD; Matt Gordon, Crux Investor; Michel Brutti, Clear Skies Invest;

Angelina Mehta, Azimut Exploration

Participating Companies to Date

Amex Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AMX First Mining Gold Corp.

TSX: FF O3 Mining Inc.

TSX-V: OIII Superior Gold Inc.

TSX-V: SGI Anaconda Mining Inc.

TSX: ANX Giyani Metals Corp.

TSX-V: EMM Orford Mining Corporation*

TSX-V: ORM Treasury Metals Inc.

TSX: TML Auteco Minerals Limited

ASX: AUT Gold Royalty Corp.

NYSE: GROY Osisko Development Corp.

TSX: ODV Troilus Gold Corp.

TSX: TLG Azimut Exploration Inc.

TSX-V: AZM IAMGOLD Corporation

TSX: IMG Palladium One Mining Inc.

TSX-V: PDM Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

TSX-V: VSR Canada Nickel Company Inc.

TSX-V: CNC Jaguar Mining Inc.

TSX: JAG Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

TSX-V: RDS Vision Lithium Inc.

TSX-V: VLI Chakana Copper Corp.*

TSX-V: PERU Labrador Uranium Inc.

CSE: LUR Reyna Gold Corp.

TSX-V: REYG Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.

TSX: WM Consolidated Uranium Inc.

TSX-V: CUR Major Precious Metals Corp.

NEO: SIZE Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

TSX-V: RDG Warrior Gold Inc.*

TSX-V: WAR Doré Copper Mining Corp.

TSX-V: DCMC Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX-V: MGM Sigma Lithium Corporation

TSX-V: SGML Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

TSX: WDO EMX Royalty Corp.

TSX-V: EMX McEwen Mining Inc.

TSX: MUX Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Private Willeson Metals Corp.*

Private Equinox Gold Corp.

TSX: EQX Nighthawk Gold Corp.

TSX: NHK Stratabound Minerals Corp*

TSX-V: SB Yamana Gold Inc.

TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY Euro Manganese Inc.

TSX-V: EMN *Tier II - non presenting

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Inc. ("VID") are pleased to provide an update on THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference to be held on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada.

THE Event will showcase the best of Canadian mining to a global audience and will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders including:

The Importance of Canada to Global Mining - Doug Silver

Gold Mining and Crypto Mining - Frank Holmes

Beyond Compliance: Transformational ESG - Panel Presentation

Trends in Energy Metals: Capital Cost & Reallocation; Decarbonization; Developing the North - Panel Presentation

Other topics, including talks from Peter Marrone and Kelsey Gunderson, to be announced

Our excellent line up of confirmed presenting companies continues to grow daily with THE Event well on its way to becoming a sold-out investment Conference. Details regarding THE Event can be found on https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/ including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda. Regular updates on THE Event will be shared in the coming weeks.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North Format

Sunday, June 19

11:30 am - 5:00 pm - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings

- The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining Inc.



Monday, June 20

7:30 am - 5:00 pm - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings

- The Fairmont Château Frontenac -Cocktails Sponsored by Laurentian Bank

-Stifel After Dark Event at the SAM Lounge 9:00 pm



Tuesday, June 21

8:30 am - 5:00 pm - Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings

-Farewell Cocktails sponsored by IR.INC & VID



Note: Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors are being booked through MeetMax. A preliminary agenda is available on the website at www.vidconferences.com

To find out more about THE Mining Investment Event of the North, please see the recent Crux Investor Interview with Matt Gordon here: https://youtu.be/SUZRejVXyxM.

Companies interested in presenting opportunities should contact Nancy Larned, VP Conferences directly.

Joanne Jobin,

Principal & Founder

IR.INC & VID

jjobin@irinc.ca

Nancy Larned

Vice President, Conferences

VID Media Inc.

nlarned@vidconferences.com

About The Event Series Conferences

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118369