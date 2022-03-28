Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - Gold Tree Resources Ltd. (CSE: GTX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will commence trading on Tuesday, March 29, under the stock ticker symbol "GTX" at market open.

Additional information about the Company can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated March 16, 2022, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About the Company

Gold Tree Resources Ltd. is an exploration stage natural resource company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with the intention, if warranted, of placing them into production. The Company currently has one principal project, the Skygold Project located in the Omineca Mining District in central British Columbia to which the Company can earn up to a 100% interest by the payment of cash, share issuances and exploration work commitments. The Company's objective is to explore and, if warranted, develop the Skygold property.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian Smith

Chief Executive Officer

goldtreeresources@gmail.com

604-781-0224

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118394