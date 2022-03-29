DJ Longevity Partners: Longevity Partners doubles turnover for 7th consecutive year

DGAP-Media / 2022-03-29 / 06:30 Munich, 29th^th of March 2022 Longevity Partners doubles turnover for 7th consecutive year ESG consultancy, Longevity Partners, reports doubling of annual turnover for the seventh consecutive year following 12 months of global expansion, the execution of a strategic growth plan, and the expansion of 5 new offices in Munich, Milan, Austin, Seattle, and New York City. During 2021, Longevity Partners increased turnover to 7.7 million euros (2020: 3.7 million euros), of which 787,000EUR came from the German office, following its first full year in operation. The growth follows increased client demand from flagship companies like CBRE IM, DWS, Axa, BlackRock, and Credit Suisse for Longevity Partners' end to end real estate sustainability consultancy services which range from ESG strategy and climate risk analysis through to sustainable design, regulatory risk management, and net zero carbon strategic advice. The consultancy has responded to the rapid growth in demand for ESG services with a threefold increase in its global team, including the appointment of nearly 100 new experts in the last 12 months, to support clients with projects in over 40 countries. In March 2022, Longevity Partners was recognised in the Financial Times 1000 (FT1000) list of Europe's fastest-growing companies ranked by revenue growth, emerging as Europe's number 1 fastest growing pure ESG consultancy, and earning spot 260 across all sectors in Europe. The full service ESG consultancy credits its rapid growth to a bold approach to global expansion in the face of the increased awareness of climate risk across the sector. The business prioritises the growth and diversification of the deep technical expertise in its talent pool to support expansion in geography, and services. Its strategic growth plan aims to position Longevity as the leading ESG advisory in Germany and across the globe by reinforcing its capacity for net zero design, technical advisory, and strategic management. Without requiring additional capital, Longevity Partners is aiming to continue this expansion rate in 2022, with plans to grow the global workforce to over 200 employees over the next 12 months. With the strategic appointment of Carolin Meier, who recently joined the Munich office as Associate Director Germany, Longevity Partners aims to expand its technical expertise across all areas of its business. The former architect brings with her over 7 years of experience as an architect in design, development, and construction quality management of large-scale, complex projects, including the delivery of two of the most iconic building projects in Switzerland for the world-renowned, Pritzker-Prize winning architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron. With her unique technical expertise, Carolin now leads Longevity Partners' international Net Zero Carbon design team and supports German clients on all net-zero emissions issues. Carolin Meier, Associate Director Germany, says: "The Longevity Team in Germany will continue to grow in 2022. In close cooperation with our clients, we find project- and situation-specific solutions to cover the entire field of sustainability. Net zero carbon strategies will play an even more important role in the future." "In addition to the certification of existing and new buildings, the German team will increasingly focus on sustainability due diligence, energy and Net Zero Carbon audits, as well as individual and holistic building development. The latter includes aspects such as biodiversity and circular economy and goes beyond the assessments of a certification. We therefore develop individual solutions that focus on the sustainable health of the building project, its users, and the planet at all levels." "The different areas of ESG criteria are extensive and interlinked in a complex way, as well as being accompanied by many regulations and provisions, so that we want to continue to provide our clients with an all-encompassing overview and the best possible path to a sustainable and net-zero future." Etienne Cadestin, Founder and Global CEO of Longevity Partners, said: "During the past twelve months, the corporate world has transformed the way it addresses ESG and responsible investment to tackle climate change. Rapid, systemic and colossal mitigation and adaptation is needed and now is the time to act. "The entire property industry has awakened and leaders now understand the cost of inaction. They have a collective responsibility to ensure we meet the climate goals and secure a much more resilient society for future generations, and Longevity allows them to do that. "As a talent-focused company, we know that recruitment is key to maintaining our growth trajectory and quality. This is why we've invested in new offices around the world and supported our teams with world-leading continuous training. We have also developed very tight partnerships with some of the world's leading universities to welcome a selection of graduates. In January we promoted 24 colleagues to reflect the growing technical capabilities and expertise we have in the business. Over the coming year we're looking forward to increasing our technical expertise, sharing our knowledge and expertise with new clients to deliver the climate goals and shape the future of real estate while ensuring robust returns. "In just over 6 years, we have become the fastest growing ESG advisory business in the world, and to respond to client demand, we're preparing to double again for the 8^th consecutive year in 2022." This year, Longevity Partners will launch a new office in Tokyo, while also expanding its services in Green Finance, Infrastructure, and Climate Risk, through the launch of dedicated service lines. The expansion of the Longevity Partners headcount will continue, with plans for seventy new experts to join the team over the same period. As the industry works to meet net zero targets and policies mandated by individual governments, Longevity Partners is working toward a scheme with several industry leaders which will act as a new standard to strive toward, bolstering the company's efforts to help the world's businesses transition to a low carbon economy. Longevity Partners provides full-service consultancy to future-proof property investment portfolios from carbon foot-printing to climate risk, ESG strategy development and implementation and works alongside real estate owners to position their assets to meet tomorrow's needs. For more information about Longevity Partners, please visit https://www.longevity.de/ END About Longevity Partners Operating in over 40 countries for more than 100 institutional investors across all asset classes, Longevity Partners provides all services required to future-proof property investment portfolios. From carbon foot-printing to climate risk and ESG strategy development and implementation, our experts provide all the tools to respond to ESG performance requirements from pension funds and asset owners. Longevity works hand-in-hand with real estate owners to position their assets for the demands of tomorrow, while improving the well-being of users and net operating income today. The company considers anticipated legislation and achievable benchmarks when improving client's ESG performance. Asset managers must be aware of how they can optimise their assets' resiliency to extreme weather events, better manage regulatory risks and improve the quality of their products over time to respond to client demand. For further information, please visit https://www.longevity.de/ End of Media Release

