In FY21, mic AG successfully transformed from a holding company into an operational company active in the point-of-sale market after the acquisition of Pyramid Computer and faytech. Following these acquisitions mic AG changed its name to Pyramid AG at its EGM on 4 March 2022. The company expects revenue of around €100m in FY22 and an EBIT margin of 9%. For subsequent years, it expects double-digit revenue growth, driven by market growth, customer wins and new market segments such as travel, mobility and healthcare. Based on consensus estimates, Pyramid is valued at a discount to its peer group of 24% based on FY22e EV/EBITDA.

