DJ DGAP-NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2022-03-29

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer

AIXTRON SE Dornkaulstraße 2 52134 Herzogenrath Germany 2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 28. März 2022 / March 28, 2022 / Execution of Employee 2 WpHG) Stock Options Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 3. New total number of voting rights: 113296120

Company: AIXTRON SE Dornkaulstraße 2 52134 Herzogenrath Germany Internet: www.aixtron.com

1314515 2022-03-29

