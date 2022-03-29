Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
WKN: A0WMPJ ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6 
Xetra
29.03.22
13:39 Uhr
20,760 Euro
+0,340
+1,66 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
29.03.2022 | 13:13
DGAP-NVR: AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: AIXTRON SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement AIXTRON SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2022-03-29 / 12:40 Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights 1. Details of issuer 

AIXTRON SE 
 Dornkaulstraße 2 
 52134 Herzogenrath 
 Germany 
 2. Type of capital measure 
 
 
        Type of capital measure           Date of status / date of effect 
 
 X       Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 28. März 2022 / March 28, 2022 / Execution of Employee 
        2 WpHG)                   Stock Options 
 
        Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 
 3. New total number of voting rights: 
 
 
 113296120

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022-03-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   AIXTRON SE 
       Dornkaulstraße 2 
       52134 Herzogenrath 
       Germany 
Internet:   www.aixtron.com 
 
End of News  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1314515 2022-03-29

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314515&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2022 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
