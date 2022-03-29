Admission to Trading of Tuul Mobility OÜ Bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-29 13:21 CEST -- According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn on March 22, 2022, 6 200 bonds of Tuul Mobility OÜ with nominal value of EUR 500 (Tuul Mobility 22-2027 secured bonds, ISIN code: EE3300002559) will be admitted to trading on Baltic First North Bond List after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of investors if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of March 29th, 2022. Proceeding from the above and according to the results of the offering, total of 6 200 Tuul Mobility OÜ bonds will be admitted to trading on the Baltic First North Bond List as of Monday, April 4th, 2022. Additional info: Issuer's name Tuul Mobility OÜ Issuer's short name TUUL ISIN code EE3300002559 Securities maturity date 29.03.2027 Nominal value of one security 500 EUR Number of securities 6 200 Total nominal value 3,100,000 EUR Orderbook short name TUUL100027FA Coupon rate 10.00% Coupon payment dates 2 times per year (29.03; 29.09) Tuul Mobility OÜ Company Description and the Terms and Conditions of Tuul 22-2027 Bonds are attached to this announcement in Estonian. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055110