29.03.2022 | 13:29
Admission to Trading of Tuul Mobility OÜ Bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-03-29 13:21 CEST --


According to the decision made by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of
Nasdaq Tallinn on March 22, 2022, 6 200 bonds of Tuul Mobility OÜ with nominal
value of EUR 500 (Tuul Mobility 22-2027 secured bonds, ISIN code: EE3300002559)
will be admitted to trading on Baltic First North Bond List after the following
conditions are met: 

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer bonds have been issued and transferred to the securities accounts of
   investors if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions are met as of March 29th, 2022. Proceeding from
the above and according to the results of the offering, total of 6 200 Tuul
Mobility OÜ bonds will be admitted to trading on the Baltic First North Bond
List as of Monday, April 4th, 2022. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Tuul Mobility OÜ        
Issuer's short name      TUUL              
ISIN code           EE3300002559          
Securities maturity date    29.03.2027           
Nominal value of one security 500 EUR            
Number of securities      6 200             
Total nominal value      3,100,000 EUR         
Orderbook short name      TUUL100027FA          
Coupon rate          10.00%             
Coupon payment dates      2 times per year (29.03; 29.09)



Tuul Mobility OÜ Company Description and the Terms and Conditions of Tuul
22-2027 Bonds are attached to this announcement in Estonian. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

