Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2022) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) ("PesoRama" or the "Company"), a Canadian company operating single price-point dollar stores in Mexico under the JOi Canadian Stores brand, announces that it has received approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of up to 13,904,858 of its previous issued common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). These Warrants are expected to commence trading on the TSXV effective at market open on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 under the ticker symbol "PESO.WT". The Warrants are governed by supplement warrant indenture (the "Supplemental Indenture") between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated March 21, 2022, which amends: (i) the Company's supplement warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated March 8, 2022 amending the warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated February 8, 2022; (ii) the Company's supplemental warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated February 8, 2022 amending the second amended and restated warrant indenture dated March 30, 2021; and (iii) the Company's supplemental warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated February 8, 2022 amending warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated November 19, 2021. Each Warrant issued pursuant to the Supplemental Indenture shall bear the ISIN CA7157921155.

For further information regarding the Warrants, the holders of the Warrants shall refer to the Supplemental Indenture on the Company SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOi Canadian Stores brand, is a Mexican value, single price-point dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 18 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more.

For further information please contact:

Rahim Bhaloo

Founder & Executive Chairman

rahim@rahimbhaloo.com

416-816-3291

Erica Fattore

President & Chief Executive Officer

erica@joi.mx

Alyssa Barry

Investor Relations

investors@pesorama.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118467