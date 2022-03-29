VantagePoint Software: Vantagepoint A.I. Named to Inc. 5000's Top Businesses in the Southeast Region

Inc. Magazine recognizes the fastest growing, privately-held businesses in the country and now has released a special list for the Southeast region of the U.S.

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Vantagepoint A.I., LLC (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing, privately-held businesses in the southeastern region of the United States.

"We are honored to be one of a handful of companies in our region recognized by Inc. Magazine," said Vantagepoint President Lane Mendelsohn.

Vantagepoint A.I. was the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of artificial intelligence analysis for their trading on their home computers. Headquartered in Wesley Chapel, Florida, Vantagepoint A.I. was the only company recognized in their area and one of only 18 companies in Tampa Bay (the fastest growing region for business in the U.S.) that qualified for the list. In total, only 173 companies met the qualifying requirements for the list in the Southeast Region which includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Puerto Rico and Florida.

Mendelsohn added, "To maintain our growth rate is important but we are also committed to ensuring it's manageable growth so that our traders are always cared for. We are known for our white-glove level of customer service, and we will never jeopardize that -- to accomplish both is exactly how we want to continue grow."

To say the market's trading conditions are volatile is an understatement. VantagePoint software provides traders with predictive artificial intelligence-driven market forecasts in all asset classes up to three days in advance of a market reversal as well as its patented Intermarket Analysis which shows traders the 31 top markets globally affecting price action of the market they are reviewing.

"The greatest reward for me from our business is hearing from traders about how our software has changed their lives," remarked Mendelsohn.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. VantagePoint software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

