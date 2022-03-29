Expanded capabilities help enterprise organizations accelerate resilience management in the evolving risk landscape.

Castellan Solutions, the largest global provider of resilience management solutions, announces the latest release of its Castellan SaaS platform, which delivers new innovations aimed at helping enterprise organizations accelerate resilience management and stay ahead of disruption in today's evolving risk landscape.

"Managing simultaneous disruptions across various geographies is a bigger challenge for enterprise organizations than ever before," stated Annie Asrari, Chief Product Officer of Castellan Solutions. "To assist with overcoming these challenges, this release delivers new innovations that provide advanced connectivity, visibility, and reporting across the enterprise and its owned entities."

Key enterprise-ready features of the release include:

Enterprise Account Solution: Allows authorized users to view and seamlessly navigate between multiple linked entity accounts, enabling centralized management of global resilience programs while providing the flexibility that is needed for regional programs. Entity-level data rolls up to the enterprise account for global visibility and executive summary reporting, and global templates can be built and then distributed for use across all entity accounts, enabling consistent documentation and standards across the enterprise.

Allows authorized users to view and seamlessly navigate between multiple linked entity accounts, enabling centralized management of global resilience programs while providing the flexibility that is needed for regional programs. Entity-level data rolls up to the enterprise account for global visibility and executive summary reporting, and global templates can be built and then distributed for use across all entity accounts, enabling consistent documentation and standards across the enterprise. Custom Dashboard Editor: Empowers enterprise teams to build and share custom reports and dashboards, enabling focused collaboration and tailored executive reporting. Leveraging a drag and drop interface, users can pull relevant data into various charts, graphs, maps, and more, and then easily share it across relevant stakeholders.

Built for the evolution of business continuity towards a broader risk and resilience effort, the Castellan SaaS platform enables users to leverage automation and intelligence to solve operational resilience, business continuity, and crisis management challenges in one centralized location so they can quickly respond to business disruptions with confidence. Castellan solutions align to enterprise matrix structures to break down silos, leverage experts across functions, and drive response strategy in a more strategic way.

To learn more about this release or book a meeting with our team, please click here

About Castellan Solutions

As the global provider of resilience management solutions spanning consulting, software, managed services, and staffing Castellan is uniquely positioned to help organizations find the right balance of risk tolerance and resilience to protect their people, reputation, customers, and bottom-line. Leveraging a proprietary proven process for driving organizational readiness and response, Castellan partners with clients to establish a clear vision, drive real results, and provide ongoing support from their community of resilience experts. Castellan helps organizations replace uncertainty with confidence. Now you're ready.TM

Castellan is strategically and financially backed by Resurgens Technology Partners.

For more information, visit castellanbc.com.

Imagery related to this launch is available here.

