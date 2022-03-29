American Leisure Holdings, Inc.: American Leisure Holdings Adds Accomplished Technologist, Jonathan Herman as Technology Strategy Advisor

Long-Time Technology Innovator Brings AMLH Into Web 3.0 and the Metaverse

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / In 2021, NFT sales surpassed $25 Billion (Reuters) with multiple Fortune 100 companies announcing forays into Web 3.0 and the metaverse. As American Leisure Holdings (AMLH) explores similar opportunities in this rapidly growing sector, it has added the expertise of Jonathan Herman - an accomplished entrepreneur and long-time technology innovator - as Technology Strategy Advisor.

As an early technologist, Jonathan received a national award in physics before leading an online venture to disrupt entertainment purchasing. Later, as Executive VP of an NYC-based mobile app venture, Jonathan has led white-label solutions for Johnson & Johnson, Billion Dollar Roundtable, and the World Boxing Council, among others. One such solution, an enterprise communications tool for Janssen Pharmaceuticals, won an innovation award.

Today, Jonathan leads two technology ventures engaged in blockchain innovation…

Bocazon.com: The first major e-commerce platform for the Canal Region of Panamá, Colombia and Costa Rica - which was recently voted "Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach, FL. Bocazon is the first company in Panama to accept crypto-currency payments across multiple "big-ticket" shopping categories, and is developing the first e-commerce utility token in the region.

Baller Mixed Reality: Pioneering the creation of metaverse collectibles with Augmented Reality NFTs autographed by legendary athletes and entertainers - as featured in Art Houston Magazine's article, "Crypto Vision". Baller is the first company to develop and release 3D-AR NFTs, which collectors interact with using augmented and virtual reality, and is currently partnering with sports and entertainment notables to create innovative NFT collections that change the way people collect, trade and enjoy all types of memorabilia.

As a philanthropy advisor, Jonathan worked with notable professional athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs to develop/expand high-profile community initiatives across the United States (more at linkedin.com/in/jherm).

Of his advisory role with AMLH, Jonathan says… "I'm very excited to work with AMLH's CEO, Adrian Patasar to capitalize upon the unlimited potential of Web 3.0 and enter ventures that reach new levels of innovation while enhancing shareholder value."

Adrian Patasar, CEO of American Leisure, says… "It is with great pleasure that we have looked to recruit the best talent to the company. Jonathan brings with him a lifelong list of accomplishments and a rolodex of talent. I look forward to learning and growing the company alongside Jonathan."

About American Leisure Inc.

American Leisure Holdings Inc. (AMLH) is a dynamic parent company that recently updated its status with the SEC and OTC Markets. AMLH plans to bring accretive shareholder value by participating in high growth, revenue-generating ventures and acquiring cutting-edge technologies in the NFT and Metaverse space.

