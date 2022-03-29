MHHC Enterprises Inc.: MHHC Enterprises, Inc. Management Retires 30,000,000 Shares

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / MHHC Enterprises, Inc.("MHHC") or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC) a diversified holding company is pleased to announce that its management team has agreed to retire a total of 30,000,000 shares of its own common stock effective March 18, 2022. The purpose of this retirement is to improve the Company's share structure prior to the launch of the Reg-A.

"With management retiring these shares, we hope to allow more investor participation in our Reg-A while giving our existing shareholder base greater ownership of the Company on a percentage basis," stated Frank Hawley CEO, MHHC Enterprises.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

