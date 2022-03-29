Sustainable brand Rens enters the metaverse with the release of 2,022 carbon-neutral NFTs to mark the launch of its 'coffee hoodie'

Rens move into apparel includes product innovation with the use of new 'super material' bamboo viscose

Helsinki, Finland, March 29, 2022, the Finnish sustainable fashion startup, is adding a vegan athleisure hoodie to its successful collection made from coffee grounds, recycled plastic and bamboo viscose. Thanks to these materials, the Elemental is perfect for anyone who wants to be dressed not only stylishly but also sustainably, both outdoors and indoors, while travelling or doing sports.

The sneaker label launched to the market in 2019 with their world's first coffee waste and recycled plastic sneakers, climate-neutral certified. Last summer, Rens released their second sneakers' generation, NOMAD, for performance activities. Now, Rens launches their first apparel collection, Rens' Elemental Hoodieavailable to pre-order for €99 in Europe, $109 in the US and £85 in the UK.

The Elemental hoodie includes Rens' signature materials, coffee waste and recycled plastic, and adds to the formula the super material Bamboo viscose. Using 43 cups of coffee grounds and 12.5 post-consumption plastic bottles, the hoodie also consists of 40% of bamboo viscose. This results in a perfect blend of both maximum function and comfort whether hiking, travelling, doing sports or in the urban jungle.

Rens combines sustainability and functionality

On top of the amazing properties that coffee waste has such as anti-bacterial, anti-odor and quick drying, the bamboo viscose also shines with benefits that are particularly interesting for outdoor enthusiasts.

The Bamboo viscose maximizes the breathability of the hoodie, being also more absorbent than regular cotton. It has inherent anti-bacterial properties which will help to reduce bad odors and it provides 42 times higher UV protection than cotton. This not only protects the skin but also maintains the colors vibrance longer. On top of that, the Elemental hoodie is a very skin-friendly material that is naturally soft and suitable for sensitive skin.

The production of bamboo viscose requires significantly less energy, making it cheaper to produce, and is one of the fastest-growing resources on earth. Additionally, Rens will again partner with Climate Partner to produce the Elemental Hoodie as climate-neutral certified. Therefore, Rens will offset all the climate emissions during production by supporting climate projects.

Available in 5 different colorways and 5 unisex sizes, the Elemental hoodie includes an arm pocket and an extra hidden pocket perfect for travelling light or practicing outdoor activities to keep your goods protected.

Digital surprise

The Elemental collection includes a climate-neutral hoodie and a digital surprise. Available in 5 different physical colors, the first 2022 hoodies will include a limited edition NFT that will be completely free to mint, with no payment of gas fees. Rens customers will find detailed information and easy instructions hereon how to get it.

The 2022 limited edition NFT will be revealed on April 14th, divided into 3 categories: regular, rare and epic which will be distributed randomly throughout the sale.

Cementing their commitment to sustainability, the NFTs will be built in Polygon and their energy usage will be completely offset by partnering with Aerial*.

Jesse Tran, CEO and Co-founder of Rens said: "We are continuing our mission to promote sustainable fashion through technology and innovation. The launch of our exclusive limited run of NFTs alongside our Elemental Hoodie Collection shows how we can drive innovation in both the physical and digital space simultaneously, whilst also building on our sustainability credentials. We wholeheartedly believe that this is just the beginning of a MetaPhysical revolution in sustainable fashion and have ambitions to see Rens products in every single corner of the real world and the metaverse. Watch this space!"

A successful model since day one

The success of the brand cannot be overlooked: The label's first Kickstarter campaign of 2019 reached its goal within the first 24 hours. Since then, the company has already made significant progress towards its goal of becoming the world's leading Sustainable Athleisure brand. When it comes to sustainability, Rens has been using innovations to reduce the impact of sneaker production on the planet since its inception. On top of that, the company uses only GRS, FSC and RCS certified materials and packaging, made from 100% recyclable cardboard. Rens also ships their sustainable products to regional warehouses to reduce the carbon footprint of last-mile shipping.

About Rens

As a proud immigrant-owned-and-operated start-up in Finland, Rens is a business with the environment at its heart. Founded in 2018 by Vietnamese Sneakerheads Jesse Tran and Son Chu, the pair are seeking innovative ways to combat a sad fact: that the fashion industry is the second most polluting industry in the world. By utilizing recycled products and by-products, Rens aims to prove that there is another way - that by showing how it can be done, it will hold the fashion industry to account and make the world a better place for longer.

