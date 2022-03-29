The achievement ratifies Dipharma's commitment to sustainability

Dipharma Francis, a global world class Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a leading manufacturer of APIs and Intermediates for generic and contract manufacturing markets, has been awarded a Silver Medal in recognition of its sustainability achievement from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.

EcoVadis evaluates more than 90,000 companies, across over 200 purchasing categories and more than 160 countries, auditing their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs, and rating their performance.

Dipharma Francis started the assessment process in October 2021, and its Corporate Social Responsibility performance has been evaluated on the basis of 21 indicators divided into four categories: environment, labour human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. At the end of the process, EcoVadis has rated Dipharma Francis's performance among the top 25% of all organizations surveyed.

"We are proud to be the recipient of the Silver Medal by EcoVadis" said Jorge Nogueira, Chief Executive Officer of Dipharma Francis S.r.l. "The assessment has shown our commitment to integrating the principles of Corporate Social Responsibility into our business and all our corporate activities. This award confirms the quality of Dipharma's sustainability approach and allows our customers to partner with us in continuing the journey toward more sustainable development. It represents the first step into an ongoing monitoring process that will support us in improving our policies and our actions and in adopting the most innovative best practices".

About the Dipharma Francis group

With sales of approximately €130 million, Dipharma Group is a global CDMO and a leading manufacturer of APIs and Intermediates, with more than 500 skilled and highly committed employees, 4 cGMP plants, located in the U.S.A. and Italy, plus sales offices in Italy, the U.S.A. and China. The fully equipped R&D Centers develop innovative chemical processes and crystalline forms for the most prominent pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Since 1970, Dipharma has managed to achieve a positive unbroken record of inspections by the main Regulatory Agencies and its cGMP manufacturing sites are equipped to supply quantities from laboratory to industrial scale. Dipharma has the right size and variety of scale-up capabilities to act as a global player and manage processes efficiently, while offering flexibility and agility to promptly solve any challenge. Experience you can trust.

