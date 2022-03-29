Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform honored for exceptional innovation

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform as a 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner for the fifth consecutive year.

The Cyara Automated CX Assurance Platform is used by some of the world's top brands to automate and accelerate testing of the CX they deliver, measure and optimize the quality of digital and voice channels, and assure flawless omnichannel customer journeys from beginning to end. Contact Centers and CX teams use Cyara's cloud-based platform to define customer journeys that Cyara then validates through automated testing of the network, applications, and even back-end data systems that power those journeys. Any issues that a customer may experience throughout their journey are identified so organizations can resolve them before they impact a customer.

"CX is a core driver of companies' digital transformation, and ensuring your organization's digital channels and contact centers are functioning as designed is critical to the success of CX initiatives," said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. "We are honored and humbled that CUSTOMER magazine has recognized Cyara once again for our commitment to helping brands provide customers with stellar experiences."

The 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Cyara with a 2022 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Its Automated CX Assurance Platform has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Cyara in 2023 and beyond."

About Cyara

As the world's leading Automated CX Assurance platform provider, Cyara accelerates the delivery of flawless customer journeys across digital and voice channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day, the most recognizable brands in the world trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005054/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Diana Gallagher

(408) 656-9699

10Fold Communications for Cyara

cyara@10fold.com

TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com