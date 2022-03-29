Dillon Gage Metals: Dillon Gage Joins Forces with Fairmined to Refine and Sell Responsibly Mined Gold

Dillon Gage Refinery is one of select few U.S. Refineries of Fairmined Gold from Small-Scale Miners Sourced by Sustainable & Ethical Methods

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Dillon Gage, one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms, partnered with the Alliance for Responsible Mining (ARM), an international non-profit organization globally recognized as a leader and pioneer of responsible artisanal and small-scale mining, as part of the Fairmined initiative. Through this partnership, Dillon Gage is now an authorized supplier of Fairmined gold and is one of only a handful of U.S. authorized refineries.

"Fairmined is the world's leading assurance label that certifies gold from small-scale mining organizations adheres to responsible and ethical sourcing practices," said Terry Hanlon, president at Dillon Gage. "Fairmined guarantees its artisanal and small-scale miners have met their responsible practices requirements. We hope our investment into Fairmined gold tells the industry and world that we are committed to supporting miners who follow environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria."

The Fairmined Standard is world-leading in its ability to deliver a positive impact to the miners and their communities and is a valued tool to transform artisanal and small-scale mining into an active force for good. The Fairmined Standard for gold ensures:

Miners are paid a fair wage, regardless of gender

No child labor was used

Safe and reduced handling of chemicals or chemical-free extraction

Protection of water supplies

Reforestation

A healthy and safe workplace for miners

Gender equality

No link to conflict situations

All Fairmined stamped gold is 100% traceable

Legal mining operation

These practices contribute to fulfilling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Dillon Gage is one of only six suppliers of Fairmined gold in North America, Hanlon said, and is one of the few refineries certified to refine Fairmined gold in the United States. Dillon Gage received its first shipment of Fairmined gold in February and refined it into casting grain, purified samples of precious metal that come in small granules, available to jewelry designers and makers. Dillon Gage's Fairmined gold will be sold in increments from one ounce up to one kilo. Fairmined customers will all receive a certificate of authenticity.

Socially conscious consumers can also be a part of the change by purchasing products that positively impact the lives of these mining communities. This added benefit only comes from the partnership with ARM as an authorized Fairmined supplier.

"People want to play a role in ethically and responsibly-sourced gold. However, until Fairmined, it has been very difficult to prove that the gold hasn't been recycled, mixed with other gold from questionable sources." Hanlon said. "This is a huge opportunity for small- and medium-sized jewelers, in particular, to have access to Fairmined gold for their custom jewelry manufacturing."

Jewelers working with Fairmined product can be confident that their gold was extracted under high-standard practices by small-scale mining organizations. In this way, the Fairmined label assures that certified gold was responsibly mined, respecting human rights and the environment.

"More than 50% of the world's gold mines are operated unethically. The main source of mercury pollution in the world is poor mining activity. When we remove these practices from the artisanal communities, even though their impact is small, it still helps," said Jonathan Gonzalez, ARM market development manager. "The detrimental issues of the mining industry is the use of mercury, child labor and carbon dioxide emissions. It isn't easy to measure carbon dioxide emissions, but everyone wants to be carbon neutral. But it is hard for these mining communities when they just want to bring food to their tables. Fairmined Standards help them do that while operating in a fashion that addresses these social and environmental issues."

"Fairmined is an opportunity for companies to strengthen their sustainability commitment while having a positive impact on small-scale mining communities," Gonzalez added.

Dillon Gage is the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe. For more information on Dillon Gage, please visit Dillon Gage's website or call 800-375-4653. For a weekly update on precious metals, follow Dillon Gage's blog.

You can find more information on Dillon Gage's commitment to Fairmined gold on our website.

For sales inquiries for Fairmined gold, email Alejandro Esponda at aesponda@dillongage.com.

ABOUT DILLON GAGE

Dillon Gage is the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology, serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe. Since 1976, Dillon Gage has led innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a handful who are authorized purchasers of bullion (including coins, rounds and bars) for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage's integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion and electronic trading of precious metals and fulfillment, API integration, physical gold tracked by blockchain technology, refining and storage. The firm operates FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining and International Depository Services Group, a privately-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage, with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Dillon Gage's philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides relief, development and educational opportunities to Guatemala. Learn more about Dillon Gage at DillonGage.com.

ABOUT FAIRMINED

Fairmined is an assurance label that certifies gold from empowered, responsible artisanal and small-scale mining organizations. It transforms mining into an active force for good, ensuring social development and environmental protection, providing everyone with a source of gold to be proud of. The Fairmined Initiative was created by the Alliance for Responsible Mining (ARM), a non-profit organization globally recognized as a leader and pioneer of responsible artisanal and small-scale mining.

