The future of the explosive detectors market looks promising with opportunities in the aviation, military and defense, public places, commercial, and cargo transport industries.

The major drivers for this market are rise in terrorist activities across the globe, government legislations for enhanced security screening, and increasing demand for safety and security in aviation industry.

Some of the explosive detectors companies profiled in this report include Safran, Smiths Group, L-3 Communications, OSI Systems, Nuctech, Implant Sciences Corporation, Flir Systems, Chemring Group, American Science Engineering, Analogic Corporation, and Leidos Holdings, Inc.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global explosive detector market by technology (trace detector and bulk detector), product type (vehicle mounded, handheld, robotics, biosensor, and others.), end use industry (commercial, cargo and transport, aviation, military and defense, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Explosive Detectors Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Explosive Detectors Market by Technology

3.3.1: Trace Detector

3.3.2: Bulk Detector

3.4: Global Explosive Detectors Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Vehicle Mounded

3.4.2: Handheld

3.4.3: Robotics

3.4.4: Biosensor

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Explosive Detectors Market by End Use Industry

3.5.1: Commercial

3.5.2: Cargo and Transport

3.5.3: Aviation

3.5.4: Military and Defense

3.5.5: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Explosive Detector Market by Region

4.2: North American Explosive Detector Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Cargo and Transport, Aviation, Military and Defense, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Vehicle Mounded, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensor, and Others

4.2.3: United States Explosive Detector Market

4.2.4: Canadian Explosive Detector Market

4.2.5: Mexican Explosive Detector Market

4.3: European Explosive Detector Market

4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Cargo and Transport, Aviation, Military and Defense, and Others

4.3.2: Market by Product Type: Vehicle Mounded, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensor, and Others

4.3.3: German Explosive Detector Market

4.3.4: Italian Explosive Detector Market

4.3.5: The UK Explosive Detector Market

4.4: APAC Explosive Detector Market

4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Cargo and Transport, Aviation, Military and Defense, and Others

4.4.2: Market by Product Type: Vehicle Mounded, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensor, and Others

4.4.3: Chinese Explosive Detector Market

4.4.4: Indian Explosive Detector Market

4.4.5: Japanese Explosive Detector Market

4.5: ROW Explosive Detector Market

4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Commercial, Cargo and Transport, Aviation, Military and Defense, and Others

4.5.2: Market by Product Type: Vehicle Mounded, Handheld, Robotics, Biosensor, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by Technology

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by End Use Industry

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Explosive Detectors Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Explosive Detectors Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Explosive Detectors Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Safran

7.2: Smiths Group PLC

7.3: L-3 Communications Holdings

7.4: OSI Systems

7.5: Nuctech

7.6: Implant Sciences Corporation

7.7: Flir Systems

7.8: Chemring Group PLC

7.9: American Science Engineering

7.10: Analogic Corporation

