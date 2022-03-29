OC Oerlikon
Ladies and Gentlemen,
We cordially invite you to join us at our Capital Markets Day (CMD) on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland.
At the event, Oerlikon's Group management will provide an update on the company's strategic priorities. Additionally, Oerlikon's two division CEOs will give further insights on their respective markets and growth drivers. The presentation will be held in English.
To participate in person, please register here by May 6, 2022. Please also indicate in the registration form if you will join us for lunch.
To participate via the webcast, please click this link to join. If you would like to view the CMD video at a later date, the recording will be available from May 18, 2022 onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir.
For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:
We look forward to welcoming you to our event.
