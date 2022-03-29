OC Oerlikon / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Invitation to Oerlikon Capital Markets Day on May 17, 2022



29.03.2022





Ladies and Gentlemen,

We cordially invite you to join us at our Capital Markets Day (CMD) on May 17, 2022 in Zurich, Switzerland.

At the event, Oerlikon's Group management will provide an update on the company's strategic priorities. Additionally, Oerlikon's two division CEOs will give further insights on their respective markets and growth drivers. The presentation will be held in English.

Date

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Time (CEST)

11:45 Registration

12:00 - 13:15 Investor sit-down lunch with management

13:15 - 18:00 Presentation and Q&A

18:00 Flying dinner

Place

Park Hyatt Zurich

Beethovenstrasse 21

8001 Zürich

Speakers Michael Suess (Chairman), Roland Fischer (CEO), Philipp Mueller (CFO), Georg Stausberg (CEO Polymer Processing Solutions) and Markus Tacke (CEO Surface Solutions)

To participate in person, please register here by May 6, 2022. Please also indicate in the registration form if you will join us for lunch.

To participate via the webcast, please click this link to join. If you would like to view the CMD video at a later date, the recording will be available from May 18, 2022 onward at www.oerlikon.com/ir .

For the Q&A session, please dial in over phone using one of these numbers:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States +1 631 570 56 13 Other international numbers Please click here

We look forward to welcoming you to our event.

Stephan Gick Peter Dickson Head of Investor Relations Senior Manager ESG Communication and

Investor Relations

