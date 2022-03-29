Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan Pharma hat das FDA-Segel gesetzt!
29.03.2022 | 18:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Skanska (89/22)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Skanska AB (SKAB) due to a dividend. For
details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 88/22. 

Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation and have
also received new ISIN-codes and ProdIDs which can be found in the attached
files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055258
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
